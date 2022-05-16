British climber hails ‘one of the best days’ on Everest after record climb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British climber hails ‘one of the best days’ on Everest after record climb

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 1:15 pm
British mountaineer Kenton Cool at the summit of Mount Everest (Kenton Cool)

British mountaineer Kenton Cool said he has “a few more Everests left” after reaching the summit for a record-breaking 16th time at the weekend, the most climbs by any non-Sherpa.

Mr Cool, 48, reached the summit overnight on Saturday alongside a British fitness entrepreneur who was completing the feat for her first time.

He told the PA news agency that there was “a feeling of euphoria in base camp” afterwards, adding that they had the “perfect” day to the summit.

British mountaineer Kenton Cool at the summit of Mount Everest (Kenton Cool)

“It’s arguably one of the best days I’ve had,” he said.

“We left under almost a full moon, crystal clear, the stars were just all over the place.

“We hardly needed headtorches, it was comparatively warm, we weren’t wearing mittens, which we would normally do.

“There weren’t that many people. So you hear about all the crowds, and we had none of that, we had the perfect day to the summit.”

In his previous 15 trips up Everest, Mr Cool has been a guide to other well-known mountaineers, including Sir Ranulph Fiennes and broadcaster Ben Fogle.

Fogle described Mr Cool, who lives in Gloucestershire with his wife and two children, as “one of the all-time greats”, adding: “To climb Everest once was a trial – to climb it 16 times is heroic.”

The British guide said that the most important thing he has learned is “to be humble”.

“The Sherpa team we work with, they are the guys that make it possible,” he said.

“The humility that those guys have is unbelievable, and I try to bring a little bit of that home with me after every expedition.

“We do need to respect nature and the power that she has. Because if Mount Everest wants to, she will extinguish life in a click of a finger.

“It is a very dangerous place to be despite all the technology and the experience and the understanding that we have – we are grappling and wrestling with forces of nature.”

Alongside his 16 Everest summits, Mr Cool previously became the first person to complete the Everest triple crown, comprising of Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse, in one push without returning to base camp.

He was told he would never walk again unaided after he shattered both heel bones in a rock-climbing accident in 1996. He defied those predictions with a year of surgery and therapy, but still has chronic pain.

And despite saying he was “hobbling around base camp” after the climb, Mr Cool said he believes he is not done yet.

“I think I’ve got a few more Everests left. I’m not going to say exactly how many because I’m not sure,” he said.

“But I will certainly keep returning to the country long after I hang up my boots for climbing Everest.”

