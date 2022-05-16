Ava White told friends ‘don’t leave me’ after stabbing, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ava White told friends ‘don’t leave me’ after stabbing, court hears

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 2:01 pm
Twelve-year-old Ava White was stabbed following an argument in Liverpool city centre (Merseyside Police/PA)
Twelve-year-old Ava White said “don’t leave me” to her friends as she was lying on the ground after being stabbed, a court has heard.

The jury in the trial of a 14-year-old boy accused of Ava’s murder heard more pre-recorded evidence on Monday from friends who were with the schoolgirl in Liverpool city centre on November 25 when the stabbing happened.

A 15-year-old girl told police in an interview she thought the defendant had punched Ava to the neck so she ran after him, before returning to see Ava lying on the floor.

She said: “I remember her saying to us ‘don’t leave me’. That’s the last words I heard out of her mouth.”

A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing Ava White (Merseyside Police/PA)

She said the friends had been in the city centre when they noticed the defendant with three other boys filming Ava and asked them to delete the videos.

The witness claimed she had argued with the defendant.

She said: “He was going ‘you scruff, you scruff’ and calling me a slag and all that.”

Nick Johnson QC, defending, told Liverpool Crown Court the boy said that was not true.

The girl said the group of four boys had walked away but then the defendant shouted back to them “look at the state of youse” and Ava “flipped”.

She said: “Obviously Ava was already angry and she wasn’t going to sit there and let a boy speak to her like that.”

The court heard police went to the home address of the defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at 9.10pm, just over half an hour after Ava was stabbed.

In a statement, Pc Michael Eccleston said his mother answered the door and rang the youth but he refused to tell police where he was and hung up after speaking to Pc Eccleston’s colleague.

Pc Eccleston said the defendant was arrested after he was seen walking down a street at about 10.30pm.

He said the boy attempted to get away from a police vehicle by sprinting past him but he blocked the boy’s path with his body.

The defendant denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

