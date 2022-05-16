Sniffer dogs ‘can accurately detect airport passengers infected with Covid-19’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sniffer dogs ‘can accurately detect airport passengers infected with Covid-19’

By Press Association
May 16, 2022, 11:31 pm
Sniffer dogs ‘can accurately detect airport passengers infected with Covid-19’ (Justin Tallis/PA)
Sniffer dogs ‘can accurately detect airport passengers infected with Covid-19’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

Trained sniffer dogs can accurately identify airport passengers infected with coronavirus, new research suggests.

Scientists say this method of detection is likely to be especially valuable, not only in the early stages of a pandemic when other resources might not yet be available, but also to help contain an ongoing pandemic.

They add that their findings highlight the importance of continuous retraining as new Covid-19 variants emerge.

Preliminary data suggested dogs could be trained within weeks to detect samples from patients with Covid-19 infection, with a degree of accuracy comparable to a nose and throat swab test.

But these results needed to be replicated in real-life conditions, so researchers trained four dogs – previously trained to detect drugs or dangerous goods, or cancer – to sniff out the virus in spring 2020.

The animals each sniffed skin samples from 114 people who had tested positive for the virus and from 306 who had tested negative.

According to the study, led by experts at the University of Helsinki, Finland, overall the dogs were able to detect the virus with 92% accuracy.

The four dogs were also put to work sniffing out 303 incoming passengers at Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport between September 2020 and April 2021.

The dogs correctly identified the samples as negative in 296 out of 300 (99%) negative tests and identified three positive cases as negative.

Writing in BMJ Global Health, the researchers suggested “dogs could be used both in sites of high Sars-CoV-2 prevalence, such as hospitals (to prescreen patients and personnel), as well as in low prevalence sites, such as airports or ports (to prescreen passengers).”

A key finding was that the dogs were less successful at correctly identifying the alpha variant as they had been trained to detect the wild type.

The researchers added: “This observation is remarkable as it proves the scent dogs’ robust discriminatory power.

“The obvious implication is that training samples should cover all epidemiologically relevant variants.

“Our preliminary observations suggest that dogs primed with one virus type can in a few hours be retrained to detect its variants.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal