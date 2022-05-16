Data protection reforms ‘must protect adequacy arrangement with the EU’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Data protection reforms ‘must protect adequacy arrangement with the EU’

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 12:04 am
Ministers said the new Bill would streamline data protection rules and cut red tape, aiding businesses and the economy (PA)
Ministers said the new Bill would streamline data protection rules and cut red tape, aiding businesses and the economy (PA)

Proposed changes to UK data protection law must not put the flow of data between the UK and the EU at risk, IT experts have warned.

As part of the Queen’s Speech, the Government announced plans to reform “highly complex” data laws inherited from the EU with a new, post-Brexit, Data Reform Bill.

Ministers said the new Bill would streamline data protection rules and cut red tape, aiding businesses and the economy.

But industry experts from BCS, the Charted Institute for IT, have called for any changes to protect the UK’s existing data adequacy arrangement with the EU – where the bloc recognises the UK’s data protection standards post-Brexit as matching those of the EU and therefore allows the continued flow of data between the two.

A wide range of businesses and sectors rely on the transfer of personal data with the EU in order to run their businesses and carry out their services, and the loss of this seamless flow could have a substantial impact.

“Any material deviation the UK adopts in relation to data protection does risk its adequacy status so I hope there will be a detailed and objective analysis undertaken to assess whether the benefits from the UK’s data reform outweigh the risks of not continuing to have an adequacy status,” Dr Sam De Silva, chairman of BCS’s law specialist group said.

He added that the overall aim of the Government’s proposals was “not surprising” and generally followed a previously published consultation paper on the issue.

Under the Government’s plans – which have not yet been published in full – the existing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Data Protection Act would be reformed, with the removal of cookie consent banners on websites said to be among the proposed changes.

“However, of course, the devil will be in the detail – which we do not have sight of yet,” Dr De Silva said, adding that the cookie consent banner reform specifically might not have a drastic impact of the UK-EU data relationship.

“If that detail reveals that the web cookie consent banners are to be removed, whilst that appears radical, organisations would still be required to comply with the UK GDPR principles on lawfulness, fairness and transparency when using cookies or similar technologies,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal