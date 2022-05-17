Neo-Nazi group membership trial: Judge to accept majority verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neo-Nazi group membership trial: Judge to accept majority verdict

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 10:27 am
Alex Davies is accused of being a member of a proscribed neo-Nazi organisation (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The jury in the trial of the founder of neo-Nazi group National Action (NA), accused of continuing to be a member after the organisation was banned, has been told that a majority verdict would now be acceptable.

Alex Davies, 27, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of being a member of the proscribed organisation after it was banned on December 16, 2016.

Judge Mark Dennis QC told the jury made up of six men and six women that, following 12 hours and 21 minutes of deliberations, he would accept a majority verdict where 12 of the jurors were in agreement.

Barnaby Jameson QC, prosecuting, has told the trial that the UK Government banned the group after it had “terrorised” towns across the country with its call for an “all-out race war”.

Davies is accused of setting up NS131, which stood for National Socialist Anti-Capitalist Action and which itself was later banned by the Government, as a continuity group.

Davies has told the court that NS131 was not set up as a continuation of NA and had different aims and processes.

He said that, after the ban, he was involved in “advancing the cause of national socialism not the cause of a continuity NA”.

He added: “After proscription, all I am interested in is pursuing legal political activities.”

Davies, from Swansea, denies membership of a proscribed organisation between December 17 2016, and September 27 2017, and the trial continues.

