Woman, 21, stabbed to death in west London alleyway

A 21-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an alleyway in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody after officers were called just after midnight on Tuesday to the scene near Church Gardens, South Ealing.

The woman, who was found with multiple stab injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Local residents told of waking to a “commotion” after hearing sirens and shouting in the early hours.

Officers are confident they know the woman’s identity and are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is to be arranged in due course.

West area BCU commander Sean Wilson, who is responsible for policing in Ealing, said: “This is a truly shocking incident which will understandably cause significant concern among the local community and Londoners as a whole.

“Violence of any kind, but particularly against women and girls, has a profound impact on communities and this will understandably impact on the confidence of those in the area going about their daily business.

“I want to reassure the Ealing community that a team of specialist homicide detectives have commenced an investigation and they will use their skills and experience to ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“My local officers will also be in and around the area in South Ealing; if you have any concerns I would encourage you to approach them and speak to them. You can also speak to your local neighbourhood policing team or dial 101.”

Police at the scene in Ealing, west London (Ted Hennessey/PA)

Officers had attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A police cordon was in place near the Rose and Crown pub, as well as near Grange School, Grange Nursery and Grange Pre-School – which are all closed.

A number of forensic vans along with a police dog unit were also at the scene.

One local resident, who gave his name as Tamy, 41, told the PA news agency: “Yeah it’s pretty shocking – I don’t know anyone who would walk through that alleyway at night.

“It’s always been a bit rough and somewhere to avoid – loads of drug dealing and that kind of thing.

“I heard a commotion this morning, sirens and lots of shouting. It woke me up.”

Another, who did not wish to be named, added: “It is pretty scary, considering it happened so close to a school.”