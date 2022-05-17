Woman, 21, stabbed to death in west London alleyway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Woman, 21, stabbed to death in west London alleyway

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 12:59 pm
Police at the scene in Ealing, west London (Ted Hennessey/PA)
Police at the scene in Ealing, west London (Ted Hennessey/PA)

A 21-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an alleyway in west London.

The Metropolitan Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody after officers were called just after midnight on Tuesday to the scene near Church Gardens, South Ealing.

The woman, who was found with multiple stab injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

Local residents told of waking to a “commotion” after hearing sirens and shouting in the early hours.

Officers are confident they know the woman’s identity and are in the process of informing her next of kin.

A post-mortem examination is to be arranged in due course.

West area BCU commander Sean Wilson, who is responsible for policing in Ealing, said: “This is a truly shocking incident which will understandably cause significant concern among the local community and Londoners as a whole.

“Violence of any kind, but particularly against women and girls, has a profound impact on communities and this will understandably impact on the confidence of those in the area going about their daily business.

“I want to reassure the Ealing community that a team of specialist homicide detectives have commenced an investigation and they will use their skills and experience to ensure that whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“My local officers will also be in and around the area in South Ealing; if you have any concerns I would encourage you to approach them and speak to them. You can also speak to your local neighbourhood policing team or dial 101.”

Police at the scene in Ealing, west London
Police at the scene in Ealing, west London (Ted Hennessey/PA)

Officers had attended along with London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A police cordon was in place near the Rose and Crown pub, as well as near Grange School, Grange Nursery and Grange Pre-School – which are all closed.

A number of forensic vans along with a police dog unit were also at the scene.

One local resident, who gave his name as Tamy, 41, told the PA news agency: “Yeah it’s pretty shocking – I don’t know anyone who would walk through that alleyway at night.

“It’s always been a bit rough and somewhere to avoid – loads of drug dealing and that kind of thing.

“I heard a commotion this morning, sirens and lots of shouting. It woke me up.”

Another, who did not wish to be named, added: “It is pretty scary, considering it happened so close to a school.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal