William sends message of support to Blackpool’s Jake Daniels

The Duke of Cambridge has posted a personal message of support to Blackpool footballer Jake Daniels, who has revealed he is gay.

The 17-year-old forward on Monday became the first British man in the professional game to come out publicly since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

William praised Daniels for his courage and said he hopes it will give others the confidence to speak openly about their sexuality.

Football should be a game for everyone. What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society. I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same. W https://t.co/6YaHi2fipM — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2022

The duke, who is president of the FA, said on his Twitter account: “Football should be a game for everyone.

“What Jake has done takes courage and will hopefully help break down barriers that have no place in our society.

“I hope his decision to speak openly gives others the confidence to do the same.”

He signed his message with a W.

William, president of the FA, at the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

In 2016, William appeared on the cover of the UK’s leading gay magazine, Attitude.

The future king was the first member of the royal family to be photographed for the cover of a gay publication.

William said in 2019 that it would be “absolutely fine by me” if his children come out as gay or lesbian.