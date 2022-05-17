Ex-footballer Joey Beauchamp took own life following battle with depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-footballer Joey Beauchamp took own life following battle with depression

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 3:02 pm
Joey Beauchamp (right) made more than 400 appearances for Oxford United in two spells (Paul Barker/PA)
Former Oxford United footballer Joey Beauchamp killed himself while struggling with depression following his retirement from sport, an inquest concluded.

Oxford coroner’s court heard Mr Beauchamp, 50, had several “stressors” on his life including gambling problems, money worries, troubling sleeping and the breakdown of his marriage, but he repeatedly turned down support from mental health services.

He was found dead at his home in Kidlington by his older brother, Luke, on February 19 this year after failing to respond to messages from his family.

Coroner Darren Salter described it as “a very sad case”, and recorded a verdict of suicide.

Football
Joey Beauchamp was a star player for his hometown team, Oxford United (PA Archive)

The court heard that Mr Beauchamp had several bouts of severe mental health problems dating back as far as 2008, and was sectioned in 2020 after attempting suicide.

A friend contacted the adult mental health team in Oxford on January 12 this year to express concern over Mr Beauchamp’s wellbeing.

Dr Scott Pearson, Mr Beauchamp’s GP, said in a statement that his patient was “seeing his family frequently” and he had “no thoughts of suicide or self-harm” at the time.

John Kelly, a psychiatrist nurse with the Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, spoke to Mr Beauchamp on January 28 to discuss his mental state following concerns from the GP, but Mr Beauchamp said he was “fine” and was not suicidal.

CHARLTON v OXFORD
Joey Beauchamp (left) in action against Charlton Athletic’s Keith Jones (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Mr Kelly told the inquest: “He was quite clear he didn’t want our involvement.

“It is very difficult to force someone to see you if they don’t want to see you.”

He said the call ended “positively”.

There was no further contact between the health professionals and Mr Beauchamp.

Mr Salter said there was nothing more support services could have done “when faced with a patient with capacity to say they did not want to engage with them”.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, the coroner said: “Joey was well-known locally, but had repeated bouts of poor mental health after retiring from football.”

Members of father-of-two Mr Beauchamp’s family were present in court for the hearing.

Mr Beauchamp made 428 appearances and scored 80 goals for Oxford United during his two stints between 1987 and 2002 – leaving him 10th and fifth respectively in the club’s all-time lists – before his career was ended by a toe injury.

The winger is remembered for scoring important goals for the club, including one in a win at Tranmere Rovers which saved Oxford from relegation in 1992, as well as in his final appearance against Exeter United.

– Help can be found by calling the Samaritans free of charge at any time, on 116 123 or by email at jo@samaritans.org or visit Samaritans.org.

[[title]]

[[text]]

