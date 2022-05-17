Tandem royal honours at Windsor Castle for cycling’s golden couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Tandem royal honours at Windsor Castle for cycling’s golden couple

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 3:47 pm
Sir Jason Kenny and Dame Laura Kenny (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Olympic cycling legend Dame Laura Kenny says she felt “lonely” after losing her unborn child and opened up about her miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy to “give support to other women”.

The five-time Olympic gold medallist received her damehood from the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, alongside husband Jason who was awarded a knighthood.

Speaking about her decision to share her personal experiences in an Instagram post last month, she said she hoped it would help other women and families.

The 30-year-old told the PA news agency: “You wish it never happens to you and it’s not until you go through it that you realise how lonely it is, and I think it was that that made us realise that actually, OK, it was a bad situation to us but lots of people go through it.

“You don’t know where to turn to and I think just by us being ‘brave’, (as) lots of people were branding it.

“But by stepping out and actually saying ‘look, it can happen to anyone and it has happened to us’, it gave lots of people a platform.

“There were so many stories that people shared which they were happy for me to share.

“I just think if it gives support to other women, other families then that was the whole reason why I chose to speak out in the first place.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Dame Laura Kenny is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Golden couple Dame Laura and Sir Jason have won 12 Olympic cycling gold medals between them and were given the titles for services to the sport.

The cycling stars also revealed that William asked them if Sir Jason, who retired from racing to move into coaching, would now train Dame Laura.

She said: “He asked whether I was carrying on and whether now Jason coaches me, to which obviously I said he didn’t.

“And then he also said he will be at the Commonwealth Games as well which I’m hoping will be my next bike race, and he sent love to our family as well which was nice.”

Sir Jason, 34, added: “He (William) mentioned the fact I have retired and gone into coaching and said Laura had mentioned that I did not coach her.

“I just said ‘she doesn’t listen to me anyway’.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir Jason Kenny is made a Knight Bachelor by the Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reflecting on the ceremony, Dame Laura said: “Personally I find it so nerve-wracking, I think because there is a protocol to it, it scares me that I’m going to do something wrong.

“I did actually tell Prince William that too that I felt really very nervous.

“But it has been lovely.

“Obviously to have the opportunity to come to something so grand, that obviously doesn’t happen for very many people, so it’s brilliant and to be able to do it together has been lovely.”

