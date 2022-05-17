Stonewall condemns ‘sad’ homophobic abuse targeting footballer Jake Daniels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stonewall condemns ‘sad’ homophobic abuse targeting footballer Jake Daniels

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 3:53 pm
Jake Daniels' decision to come out as gay 'takes incredible courage' LGTBQ+ charity Stonewall said in a statement
Jake Daniels’ decision to come out as gay ‘takes incredible courage’ LGTBQ+ charity Stonewall said in a statement (Sky Sports News/PA)

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall has said it is proud of Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels for coming out, but added it was “sad” to see homophobic abuse targeted at the player online.

On Monday, the 17-year-old became the first Briton in the men’s professional game to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson among many to tweet their support, thanking the forward for his “bravery”.

But on Tuesday, which is International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Lesbophobia and Transphobia, Stonewall spoke out after some social media users posted homophobic messages, subjecting the footballer to slurs and abuse.

The statement from Blackpool FC’s Twitter account has garnered more than 174,000 likes and 11,700 responses, where many have sought to discriminate against Daniels.

One response to the announcement is a video of the LGBTQ+ flag being walked and trodden on in the street before being kicked away, while another attached a drawing of a man brushing the flag into a drain with a broom.

Liz Ward, director of programmes at Stonewall, said: “We are proud that Jake has felt able to share his truth with the world and are heartened by the overwhelmingly support he’s received from across football, media, politics and the fans.”

“To come out as the UK’s first openly gay professional footballer in nearly 30 years takes incredible courage and we believe that football is ready for this moment.

“It’s sad that a tiny number of people have reacted to the news by posting hate, which has no place in sport.

“It’s important that we all take a stand against homophobia, biphobia and transphobia – both on and off the pitch. The hate Jake’s received is unacceptable but it’s important to remember that these disgusting comments do not reflect the general public’s attitude towards LGBTQ+ athletes, who are overwhelmingly supportive of LGBTQ+ players.

“We know that there’s still a way to go to combat anti-LGBTQ+ hate but it’s fantastic that we’re moving towards a world where players can live openly as their true selves – and that is something we can all take pride in.”

Jake Daniels said he had been inspired by other sportsmen who have come out (Sky Sports News/PA handout)

Twitter users responded to the tweets of official accounts who showed solidarity with Daniels, such as the verified Premier League who wrote: “The footballing world is with you, Jake”.

“No it’s not, shame on him,” one person replied, while someone else said: “Don’t speak for us… We’re not and most of the football world are not with him.”

Another answered: “I have zero sympathy for (Jake Daniels). What he’s doing is biblically socially naturally unnatural.”

A spokesperson for Twitter acknowledged there is “still work to be done” when it comes to tackling hate on the site.

They said: “We are committed to combating abuse motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance and as outlined in our hateful conduct policy, we do not tolerate the abuse or harassment of people on the basis of sexual orientation, gender, gender identity.

“While we have made recent strides in giving people greater control to manage their safety, we know there is still work to be done. This is a company-wide priority as our product, policy and engineering teams continue to work at scale and pace to build a healthier Twitter.

“We have removed the majority of the tweets referenced for violations of our hateful conduct policy and will continue to take action when we identify any tweets or accounts that violate the Twitter rules.”

