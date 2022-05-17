Tribunal probes ‘attempt at intimidation’ in gender critical barrister case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tribunal probes ‘attempt at intimidation’ in gender critical barrister case

By Press Association
May 17, 2022, 5:15 pm
Allison Bailey, the lawyer suing Stonewall for victimisation, delivers her keynote speech during the first LGB Alliance annual conference at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A tribunal considering the case of a “gender critical” lawyer suing her chambers and Stonewall is probing an “attempt at intimidation” of one of the tribunal members.

Employment Judge Sarah Goodman announced that the tribunal hearing the case of Garden Court Chambers (GCC) barrister Allison Bailey was “collecting evidence” after it came to light that one of the members’ political affiliations were being discussed on Facebook.

Interrupting the normal course of proceedings on Tuesday, she told those in attendance at the virtual hearing, including numerous members of the public, that the social media posts “are viewed as an attempt at intimidation”.

Allison Bailey employment tribunal
Allison Bailey is taking gay and transgender rights charity Stonewall and her chambers to an employment tribunal (Yui Mok/PA)

She added the announcement would serve as a “warning”.

Earlier in proceedings, the tribunal heard how Ms Bailey claims she was given fewer and lesser-quality briefs after voicing opposition to the Stonewall Diversity Champion Scheme when it was announced at her chambers in December 2018

Ms Bailey founded the LGB Alliance group in 2019, which opposes many Stonewall policies and has previously said there is a conflict between the rights of LGB people and transgender people.

The lawyer, who launched discrimination action against the firm and the charity, claims she made less in 2019 than in 2018 as a result of the alleged drop in quality of work offered to her after airing her opinion on the scheme.

However the tribunal heard from a now-head of chambers, Rajiv Menon QC, who said it was “complete nonsense” the quality of work she was offered declined.

He said Ms Bailey, who is self-employed, lost out because she was absent from work for almost six months of the year due to medical reasons, therefore missing opportunities for work.

He also told the tribunal she had “astonishingly bad luck” in 2019 with a number of cases being cut short, meaning she received only a fraction of what she would have had the proceedings followed through trials.

By contrast, 2018 saw her work on three trials for the same case, according to Mr Menon QC, an event which he said she had described to a clerk as “the goose that kept laying golden eggs”.

Giving evidence during the hearing, he said being off work was “the number one reason” for her decline in income.

“For the relevant period which I say is November 1 2018 to November 1 2019 she was off for five to six months and if you are off for five to six months then you are going to have a reduction in your income,” he said.

Later, he added: “If she’s out of court, not doing billable work, it impacts her income.

“Surely that’s obvious.”

In a written witness statement presented to the tribunal, he also said Ms Bailey billed and earned “substantially more” in 2018 than any previous year or since and that a change in the payment regime for crown court criminal defence work changed in 2018, resulting in a reduction in income for many barristers.

He also described how barristers’ pay can fluctuate significantly from year to year and that there was nothing unusual about the differences in her income between the two years.

He said in his statement: “For example, in the financial year 2013-2014, I earned more than double what I had earned the previous financial year.

“By contrast, in the financial year 2015-2016, I earned less than half what I had earned in the previous financial year.”

The tribunal continues.

