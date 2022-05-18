Charles and Camilla celebrate Canada’s culture during tour of country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla celebrate Canada’s culture during tour of country

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 6:15 am
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the culture, crafts and people of Canada as they poured themselves pints of beer made from icebergs thousands of years old (Jacob King/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the culture, crafts and people of Canada as they poured themselves pints of beer made from icebergs thousands of years old (Jacob King/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall celebrated the culture, crafts and people of Canada as they poured themselves pints of beer made from icebergs thousands of years old.

Cheers went up around a brewery in St John’s, on Canada’s east coast, as they added the final drops to the drinks and the duchess announced it was “very good” while sipping her pint.

The water used to make the unique beer comes from icebergs which migrate seasonally to the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The stop to quench their thirst came at the end of a busy first day in the province on Tuesday when the prince and duchess met many Canadians.

Royal visit to Canada – Day 1
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall pulled pints during their visit to the Quidi Vidi Brewer (Jacob King/PA)

Charles and Camilla also tried their hand at rug hooking, where discarded material is cut into strips and used to make practical and decorative items like mini tapestries or table mats, during their first day in Canada.

Instructor Catherine McCausland put the couple through their paces threading the pieces of material through a hessian type cloth and the duchess looked over at her husband and said “you’re much better than me”.

The future king pulled a face and laughed as he grappled with the task after the couple had met budding business owners In the Quidi Vidi Village artisan studios, where craft entrepreneurs are taught all aspects of creating a successful company.

During the second day of their tour the couple will attend a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Wednesday and visit the Assumption School where Charles will meet newcomer families and Camilla attend a youth literacy event.

Later Charles will meet those helped by the 30 Birds Foundation, dedicated to safeguarding the future of a group of 450 Afghans predominantly schoolgirls, and attend a Prince’s Trust engagement at the Royal Canadian Geographical Society.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by prime minister Justin Trudeau when they arrived in Canada at the start of their three-day tour and the prince will again meet with Canada’s premiere.

The day will end with an evening reception at Rideau Hall hosted by the Governor General Mary Simon to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal