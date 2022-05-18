UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

UK may be hit with ‘blood rain’ this week as thunderstorms move in

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 10:27 am
Dust particles could cause ‘blood rain’ (James Manning/PA)
Dust particles could cause ‘blood rain’ (James Manning/PA)

The UK may see “blood rain” this week as heavy thunderstorms mix with a dust cloud, forecasters say.

Red or orange rain could fall in some parts of the country, as downpours, lightning, strong winds and hail move in.

According to the Met Office, “blood rain” occurs when relatively high concentrations of red coloured dust or particles get mixed with rain, giving it a red appearance as it falls.

Spring weather May 17th 2022
The country basked in its hottest day of the year on Tuesday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A yellow thunderstorm warning has also been issued from Wednesday evening to the early hours of Thursday in the south-east, including London, saying people should expect to see disruption to travel.

It comes after Britons basked in the country’s hottest day of the year on Tuesday, after temperatures in the south-east peaked at 27.5C (81.5F).

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, told the PA news agency: “There are some dust concentrations in the atmosphere above the UK at present which might well be washed out in the rain tonight, but it’s likely to be relatively small amounts on the whole.

WEATHER Spring
(PA Graphics)

“There’s a warning out for thunderstorms for the south-eastern third of England tonight, and a squally cold front will bring wind and sometimes heavy rain to Northern Ireland and north west Scotland this evening.

“Away from these features it will be mostly fine and dry today and tomorrow, temperatures up to 23-24C in London and the South East, high teens or low 20s elsewhere.”

The thunderstorms may cause spray and sudden flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There may also be delays or cancellations to train and bus services, flooding to homes and businesses, power cuts and damage due to lightning strikes.

Heavy rain will fall during Wednesday and Thursday in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, while showers will also hit areas in Wales and central and south-west England.

