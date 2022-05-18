JVT could not collect knighthood because he is isolating with Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

JVT could not collect knighthood because he is isolating with Covid

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 12:45 pm
Former deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Jonathan Van Tam missed collecting his gong due to catching Covid-19 (PA)
Former deputy chief medical officer for England Professor Sir Jonathan Van Tam missed collecting his gong due to catching Covid-19 (PA)

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam missed the ceremony to mark his knighthood due to catching Covid-19, officials have confirmed.

Sir Jonathan was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list for his services to public health.

The former deputy chief medical officer for England gained public affection for delivering health messages with a dose of humour and colourful analogies during the pandemic.

He was supposed to receive his knighthood from the Duke of Cambridge at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday but could not attend due to getting Covid-19.

Sir Jonathan will instead collect his gong at a later date.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said that Prof Sir Jonathan was isolating at home and is “almost completely recovered”.

Coronavirus – Wed Mar 17, 2021
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam gained popularity during the media briefings in Downing Street (PA)

“Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam was diagnosed with Covid-19 infection early last week.

“He is fully vaccinated, is continuing to work whilst isolating at home and is almost completely recovered,” the spokesperson said.

“He is very disappointed not to have attended his investiture yesterday as was planned, however it will be rescheduled and he is very much looking forward to receiving his Knighthood for services to public health.

“This is a timely reminder that no matter how vigilant we remain, the risk of infection from Covid-19 remains present and can affect anyone.

“We should all continue to take reasonable steps to protect ourselves including getting fully vaccinated.”

Sir Jonathan, affectionately known as JVT, served as the deputy chief medical officer for England 2017 and March this year.

He helped steer the nation through the Covid-19 crisis and became a popular face behind the Downing Street press conference podium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal