Starliner capsule set for launch towards the ISS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Starliner capsule set for launch towards the ISS

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 1:07 pm
Starliner capsule set for launch to the ISS (Nasa/Frank Michaux)
Starliner capsule set for launch to the ISS (Nasa/Frank Michaux)

Nasa is set to attempt another launch of the Starliner astronaut capsule on Thursday.

The uncrewed test flight of the Boeing’s Crew Space Transportation (CST)-100 Starliner spacecraft comes after a series of delays, including a failed launch in 2019 when the capsule was not able to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Nasa’s Boeing Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) – carrying no astronauts and only a test dummy – is another step on the path to regular human spaceflight to the ISS, Nasa has said.

It will test the changes and improvements made to Starliner, and prove the system is ready to fly astronauts.

If successful and following subsequent data reviews, Nasa and Boeing will set a target launch date for the Crew Flight Test (CFT) with astronauts on board.

Launching at just before midnight, Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station for docking about 24 hours later with more than 800 pounds of cargo, including about 500 pounds of Nasa cargo and crew supplies.

(PA Graphics)

The mission will test the capsule’s capabilities from launch to docking, re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere and a desert landing.

It is hoped the test will provide valuable data that will help Nasa certify Boeing’s crew transportation system to carry astronauts to and from the space station.

While there will be no crew on board the test flight, the commander’s seat will be occupied by the test dummy, Rosie the Rocketeer.

(PA Graphics)

She is equipped with 15 sensors to collect data on what astronauts will experience during flights on Starliner.

After a successful docking, Starliner will spend five to 10 days aboard the ISS before returning to Earth in the western United States.

It will return with nearly 600 pounds of cargo, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members.

The test flight of the commercial crew spacecraft will take off on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 11.54pm (BST) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Commercial Crew Programme is part of Nasa’s efforts to help the private sector to develop and fly human space transportation systems.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal