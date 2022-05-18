Stephen Lawrence killer denied request to move to open prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stephen Lawrence killer denied request to move to open prison

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 4:38 pm
David Norris, a member of the racist gang which killed black teenager Stephen Lawrence (CPS/PA)
David Norris, a member of the racist gang which killed black teenager Stephen Lawrence (CPS/PA)

A bid to move one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers to an open prison has been denied.

The application for David Norris to serve the rest of his term in a lower security jail was blocked by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab amid fears he still poses a risk to the public.

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

Stephen Lawrence murder
Only two of Stephen Lawrence’s killers have been brought to justice (Family Handout/PA)

But just two of his killers, Norris and Gary Dobson, were brought to justice. Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

The decision comes after Mr Raab promised to start personally reviewing requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails, although it is understood that this was such a clear case of high risk that the move would have been refused even before those changes were introduced.

As a result, the case has not been referred to the Parole Board for consideration.

Norris will have another chance to bid for freedom when he completes his minimum prison term of 14 years and three months.

A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: “The Justice Secretary is clear that dangerous offenders can’t move before they’ve proved they’re no longer a risk.”

