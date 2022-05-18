Paramilitaries in NI ‘using social media to incite violence and issue threats’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Paramilitaries in NI ‘using social media to incite violence and issue threats’

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 4:58 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Paramilitaries in Northern Ireland are increasingly using social media to incite violence and issue threats, MPs have been warned.

Members of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee heard how the illegal groups are using the internet to stoke community tensions and organise disorder in the region.

Three academic experts gave evidence to the committee on the first day of its new inquiry into the effect of paramilitarism on society in Northern Ireland.

Committee chair Simon Hoare MP asked to what extent the “invisible but often pernicious” social media platforms were being exploited by the armed criminal organisations.

Dr Siobhan McAlister, a senior lecturer in criminology at Queen’s University Belfast, said anonymous paramilitary threats could be issued on social media.

“Some young people talk about receiving threats via social media as well and they never know how real those threats are or whether they’re ever lifted,” she said.

“So often, you know, (they are) long term living under this kind of fear that they could be attacked at any time.”

Dr McAlister also referred to research indicating the use of social media to incite young people towards rioting.

Northern Ireland unrest
A PSNI officer stands on North Queen Street in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Her Queen’s colleague Dr Colm Walsh, a research fellow in the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work, echoed that view.

“I think it was very clear from what the young people were saying on those kind of pull factors towards the riots that there was definitely a social media aspect to that, which is interesting and it’s also dangerous,” he said.

“Because when we put that in the context of criminal exploitation, a lot of the times the messages that young people were getting weren’t directly from paramilitary groups, they weren’t from individuals that they believed to be associated with paramilitary groups.

“But, actually, there was a snowball effect which often happens that messages and requests to attend in certain places kind of go viral within peer groups.

“But if you work it back, it was very clear that that was instigated and it was organised and one can assume that the individuals who were organising were associated with parliamentary groups.”

At one point in the hearing, Mr Hoare read a post he had been alerted to on Facebook that was encouraging loyalist paramilitaries to unite in one organisation to “fight” Irish unity.

“Are the social media platforms doing enough conscious of the history to monitor more closely these things and take down what is clearly a clarion call to violence and illegality,” the chair asked.

Prof Duncan Morrow, professor in Politics and director of Community Engagement at Ulster University, said there was a double-edged aspect to social media.

He said there were issues over what social media companies were allowing to be posted on their platform.

However, he also pointed out that social media activity could also provide an “indicator” of what was actually going on within communities.

He said: “So, there’s both the direct issue with the social media providers and what they’re allowing on to their platforms, but also then the recognition that some of this is reflective of discussions that young people are in, from all sorts of different pressures, and is a very good for us as a wake-up call that some of these things are moving around our community.”

He added: “There’s no doubt at all that it (social media) amplifies the coercion on young people.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal