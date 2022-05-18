MP Claudia Webbe ‘looking forward to clearing her name’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

MP Claudia Webbe ‘looking forward to clearing her name’

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 6:09 pm
Claudia Webbe leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Claudia Webbe leaving Westminster Magistrates' Court (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

MP Claudia Webbe “is looking forward to the opportunity to clear her name”, her lawyer has said ahead of her appeal against a conviction for harassment.

The 57-year-old was handed a 10-week jail term, suspended for two years, after she was found guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last November following a trial.

Prosecutors said the former Labour MP for Leicester East, who sits as an independent after being expelled from the party following her conviction, harassed Michelle Merritt because she was jealous of her friendship with Webbe’s boyfriend Lester Thomas.

The court heard she threatened to throw acid at Ms Merritt and reveal naked pictures of her.

Webbe is appealing against her conviction and sentence at Southwark Crown Court, at a hearing in front of Judge Deborah Taylor and two magistrates, which is expected to start on Thursday and last two days.

Mr Thomas, a consultant at Crossrail, football coach, and scout for Chelsea, did not give evidence at the trial and could be called as a witness for the first time.

Raj Chada, a partner at law firm Hodge Jones & Allen – who is representing Claudia Webbe, said: “Ms Webbe continues to maintain her innocence and is looking forward to the opportunity to clear her name.

“Her priority is to continue to serve the people of Leicester East. She will not be answering any further questions at this stage, and asks that her privacy be respected. ”

Labour has previously said the party will push for a recall petition to force a by-election if Webbe does not quit the Commons, but will have to wait until the outcome of her appeal.

