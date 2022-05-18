Rare Chinese vase sells for £1.5 million after being spotted in kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rare Chinese vase sells for £1.5 million after being spotted in kitchen

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 6:48 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 7:48 pm
18th century Chinese vase (Dreweatts Auctioneers)
18th century Chinese vase (Dreweatts Auctioneers)

An extremely rare 18th century Chinese vase made for an emperor which was bought by a surgeon in England for a few hundred pounds in the 1980s has sold at auction for almost £1.5 million.

The 60cm blue-glazed, silver and gilt vase, decorated with cranes and bats was created for the court of the Qianlong Emperor in the 1700s.

The vase passed from the original owner to his son, who put it in his kitchen where a visiting antiques specialist spotted it and realised its true value.

Berkshire-based Dreweatts Auctioneers had estimated its value at between £100,000-£150,000, but on Wednesday the piece fetched £1.2 million, with a buyer’s premium bringing the total closer to £1.5 million.

It was reportedly sold to an international buyer via telephone.

Mark Newstead, from the auction house, said: “We are delighted with this exceptional result. We saw widespread interest from China, Hong Kong, America and the UK which resulted in very competitive bidding.”

This vase was described as “a testament to the creativity” of craftsmen working during the Qianlong period who used “enamelling techniques” to cater to the emperor’s taste in exotic styles.

Chinese vase sold for almost �1.5 million at auction
The 18th century Chinese vase made for an emperor (Dreweatts Auctioneers/PA)

It would require at least three firings in the kiln for the different colours, including at over 1200℃ for the cobalt blue.

The auction house said: “The rich cobalt blue is often referred to as ‘sacrificial blue’, deriving from the use of vessels in this colour glaze being used during sacrifices at the Imperial Altar of Heaven.

“It is extremely rare to see blue vases painted in both gilding and slightly raised silver, thought to be due to the medium being difficult to control.

“Thrillingly, no other porcelain decorated with the same subject in gold and silver appears to have ever been documented.”

It also bears the distinctive six-character mark of the Qianlong period between 1736 and 1795 on its base.

