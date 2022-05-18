Hugging a partner could reduce stress for women, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hugging a partner could reduce stress for women, study suggests

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 7:01 pm
Hugging a partner could reduce stress for women, study suggests (Victoria Jones/PA)
Women about to enter stressful situations might want to consider hugging their partners, as new research suggests an embrace could reduce their stress response.

According to a new small study, a brief cuddle with a romantic partner might lower the biological response to situations, such as school exams, job interviews, or presentations.

However, the same effect was not seen in men.

Previous research has shown that massages, embraces combined with hand-holding, and embraces combined with affectionate communication can all reduce signs of stress in women.

However, few studies have investigated these effects in men, nor have they explored the effects of brief embraces on their own.

Gesa Berretz of Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and colleagues, analysed 76 people in romantic relationships.

All of them underwent a stress-inducing test in which they were asked to keep one hand in an ice-water bath for three minutes while being observed and maintaining eye contact with a camera.

Before this test, half of the couples were told to embrace, and the others did not embrace.

The researchers measured various indicators of stress, including levels of the stress hormone cortisol in saliva, before and after the experiment.

They found that women who hugged their partners had a lower cortisol response to the stress test than women who did not.

Other measures of stress including changes in blood pressure and emotional state did not show any associations with partner embrace.

Writing in the Plos One journal, the researchers said: “In conclusion, we found a cortisol-buffering effect of embraces between romantic partners following a stress induction procedure.

“The effect was specific to women.

“This finding could have implications for stress reduction in everyday situations that often induce stress like exams, oral presentations or job interviews.”

The researchers suggest further study could investigate whether this benefit extends to embraces with platonic friends.

The authors also call for research into related effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, including whether social restrictions that reduced social touch may be associated with observed increases in stress and depression during the pandemic.

The authors added: “As a woman, hugging your romantic partner can prevent the acute stress response of your body.”

