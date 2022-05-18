Charles praises maple syrup during Ottawa market visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles praises maple syrup during Ottawa market visit

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 8:36 pm Updated: May 18, 2022, 11:50 pm
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit local market producers and merchants at ByWard Market in Ottawa, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit local market producers and merchants at ByWard Market in Ottawa, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Wednesday May 18, 2022.

The Prince of Wales has extoled the virtues of the quintessential Canadian kitchen staple – maple syrup – describing it as “good for you”.

Charles found himself staring at an array of products made from the sweet treat when he and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Ottawa’s ByWard market which is attempting to revive trade following the pandemic.

The couple were mobbed by members of the public trying to capture the moment on their camera phones as a large number of police tried to clear a path past the stalls.

Royal visit to Canada – Day 2
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to meet local market producers and merchants at ByWard Market in Ottawa (Jacob King/PA)

Rupert Hupe, a second generation maple producer, chatted to the prince and his wife and Charles looked along the various bottles of syrups and maple sweets and said “It’s great stuff, great stuff” adding “it’s good for you”.

Mr Hupe said afterwards: “That was pretty exciting, something that doesn’t happen every day. He seemed to know about maple syrup.”

Traders have been selling goods on the market site for 200 years and Charles stopped to talk garlic with Serge Cleroux who runs a vegetable and flower stall.

He said: “He was asking about the wild garlic, he wanted to know how you prepare it and I said it could be pickled or eaten as it is – it’s milder than ordinary garlic.”

Royal visit to Canada – Day 2
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are shown local produce at ByWard Market in Ottawa(Jacob King/PA)

When the couple met Pam and Grant Hooker, founders of the BeaverTails pastries chain, they were presented with lifelong membership cards of the stores found across Canada.

Mrs Hooker said: “The prince can get whatever he wants to and we told him he has to present the card but he’ll need to produce to valid pieces of photo ID and he laughed.”

Later Charles and Camilla were treated to a spectacular show of horsemanship set to music by the Canadian “Mounties”.

The couple were given a tour of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s (RCMP) stables in Ottawa by Supt Kevin Fahy, 57, who was “honoured” to have escorted the Queen into the Royal Windsor Horse Show and opened her car door, on Sunday.

Royal visit to Canada – Day 2
Charles and Camilla were given a tour of the Mounties’ stables.Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror

The prince and his wife, wearing sunglasses, looked enthralled as from their front row seats they watched the spectacular Musical Ride performed by 20 mounted police. Camilla tapped her feet to the music during the modern take on a classic Canadian tradition.

The Mounties carried out complicated and choreographed artistic displays to music with names such as the spiral, dome, star and charge.

They also re-enacted the Diamond which was created for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. It is the first time in two years since the Mounties have held their show called the ‘Musical Ride’ due to Covid-19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]