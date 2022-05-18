Queen + Adam Lambert to open Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen + Adam Lambert to open Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
May 18, 2022, 10:01 pm
The concert will be held at Buckingham Palace (BBC/PA)
The concert will be held at Buckingham Palace (BBC/PA)

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert with a special performance marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

It will come 20 years after guitarist Brian May performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace’s roof during a show marking the Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers and Andrea Bocelli will also play during the three-stage, two-and-a-half-hour event on Saturday June 4.

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee
Brian May plays the national anthem from the roof of Buckingham Palace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The line-up will also include Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

May said: “Twenty years after playing the Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again.

“Then there was a moment when I wondered.. after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well… you will see!”

The evening will also feature appearances from sports figures and stars of the stage and screen.

Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will all make appearances.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Sir David Attenborough (Yves Herman/PA)

Fresh from coming second at Eurovision in Italy, Sam Ryder will also perform live, while there will be a pre-recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Dance troupe and Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity will also make an appearance.

The event will conclude with a performance by soul legend Diana Ross – her first UK live performance in 15 years.

She said: “I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

“Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Cinderella – London
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Tim Whitby/PA)

The evening will highlight global themes that have emerged or evolved during the the Queen’s reign including British and Commonwealth contributions in the fields of fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and musicals.

The latter section will be curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber and feature a special appearance by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda plus performances featuring the casts of The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Coverage will be led by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp with 22,000 people attending, with 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and 7,500 for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charity workers.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing the nation together for this incredible, once in a lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line-up of performers to celebrate the Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne.”

Further details and additional artists will be confirmed closer to the event.

