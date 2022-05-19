Musician faces life sentence for murdering teenager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musician faces life sentence for murdering teenager

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 4:32 am
A crime scene investigator near Sheepstor Road in Plymouth, after the body of a woman was found in the hunt for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who has not been seen since Saturday evening. Picture date: Wednesday November 24, 2021.

A musician is to find out how long he will spend in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of 18-year-old student Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland, 24, will return to Plymouth Crown Court where Judge Robert Linford will pass a life sentence and impose the minimum term of custody he will serve before he can apply for parole.

At a hearing last month, Ackland admitted the murder of the teenager on a date between November 19 and 23 last year.

He denied kidnap but the Crown will not be seeking a trial on that charge.

Cody Ackland is facing a life sentence after he admitted murdering Bobbi-Anne McLeod (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Close family members of the teenager, including her mother, father and brother, sat in the courtroom while friends watched proceedings on a video link from an adjacent court.

No-one from Ackland’s family was present in court, although a relative said they were “devastated” by the murder.

The relative, who asked not to be named, said: “My family are going through a lot right now.”

He added: “Everyone is devastated and absolutely it’s a tragic time for everyone, especially Bobbi-Anne’s family.”

The sentencing hearing was adjourned until today due to outstanding pathology reports needing to be served.

Cody Ackland first appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court last November accused of murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Student Miss McLeod was last seen waiting at a bus stop in Plymouth on the evening of Saturday, November 20 last year, as she set off to meet friends.

Her body was found three days later near the beach at Bovisand, about seven miles from where she lived.

Police said there was “no known link” between Miss McLeod and Ackland.

During an opening inquest held last year no cause of death for the teenager was given.

In the aftermath of Miss McLeod’s disappearance, a friend told the PA news agency that she believed the victim “didn’t have a clue” who her attacker or attackers were.

A woman lays flowers on Sheepstor Road in Plymouth (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ackland was lead guitarist in Plymouth-based indie band Rakuda, who released their first EP in August last year.

The other members of Rakuda announced in November they would disband “with immediate effect” but weeks later said they would be taking a “short hiatus from the music scene” with a view to reforming in the spring of 2022.

Ackland, of Radcliffe Close, Southway, Plymouth was remanded into custody until today.

