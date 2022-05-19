What the papers say – May 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 19

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 5:00 am
What the papers say – May 19 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are led by the Government considering new measures to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

The Daily Mail says ministers are examining a “triple tax cut” to ease the cost of living, while the Financial Times carries comments from Chancellor Rishi Sunak warning “the next few months will be tough”.

The Daily Mirror, Metro and the Daily Express report on how inflation and soaring costs are affecting everyday Britons, with warnings that children, the poor and pensioners are being hit the hardest.

The Guardian says the new HM chief inspector of constabulary has urged police to use “discretion” when deciding whether to prosecute desperate shoplifters amid rising poverty levels.

Elsewhere, the i leads with MPs blocking an inquiry into alleged rapists working in Parliament, as they argue it risks breaching confidentiality.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Russian President Vladimir Putin being accused of deliberately impacting global food supplies.

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie will leave the UK in the wake of the “Wagatha Christie” trial, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says a former Bank of England economist believes the word maths is “too scary”.

