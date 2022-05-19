Nadine Dorries says Channel 4 News ‘doesn’t do itself any favours’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nadine Dorries says Channel 4 News ‘doesn’t do itself any favours’

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 11:49 am
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Aaron Chown/PA)

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has described Channel 4 News as “edgy” and said the programme sometimes has not done itself “any favours” in terms of impartiality.

Appearing before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee session about online safety and public service broadcasters, she was asked what she thought of the programme.

Ms Dorries said she “gets on really well” with presenter Cathy Newman and had been asked on by her a number of times in the past two weeks.

Apparently referring to eyewitness reports that former anchor Jon Snow shouted “F*** the Tories” while at Glastonbury Festival five years ago, she added: “I have been on Channel 4 News a number of times. It is edgy. I am not going to justify a news programme whose anchor went out shouting obscenities about the Conservative Party.

“So they didn’t do themselves any favours sometimes on the news programme and I think that is probably as much as I want to say about that.”

Ms Dorries was also questioned about the Government’s decision to sell off Channel 4.

The broadcaster has been publicly owned since its creation in 1982 by the Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher, and is entirely funded by advertising.

Ms Dorries said she “can’t see a scenario” in which a privately owned Channel 4 would become partly or wholly subscription based.

She told the committee: “As a public service broadcaster that is not on the table, that is just not on the cards at all. I can’t see a scenario in which that would happen.”

The session also saw DCMS permanent secretary Sarah Healey defend her staff after Scottish National Party MP John Nicolson questioned why public appointments in the department were “so often a mess”.

She said: “I obviously don’t really agree with the premise of your question. We do the highest number of public body regulated appointments across Government. We do 41 bodies with public appointments that are regulated, a total of 435 roles to fill – that means we are doing around 90 on an annual basis.”

Mr Nicolson highlighted the disrupted search for the new chair of the Charity Commission and the “the ongoing saga of Ofcom” which he said had ended with “an elderly peer who doesn’t use social media, which seems extraordinary in 2022”.

Conservative peer Lord Grade, 79, who is a former television executive, was recently appointed to the broadcasting watchdog after a lengthy process that had to be re-run.

Ms Healey said: “Obviously there are some instances, particularly some high-profile appointments which have not gone as swiftly or efficiently as we would have liked over the last couple of years, but I don’t think that undermines the absolutely excellent job that my appointments team do of getting through 90-plus appointments every year, most of them without any issues whatsoever.”

