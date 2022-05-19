Marriage rates for opposite-sex couples drop to new record low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Marriage rates for opposite-sex couples drop to new record low

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 1:19 pm
Marriage rates have been on a downward trend since the early 1970s (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Marriage rates for opposite-sex couples in England and Wales fell to a new record low before the Covid-19 pandemic, figures show.

There were 18.6 marriages per 1,000 unmarried men in 2019, along with 17.2 per 1,000 unmarried women – the lowest figures since records began in 1862.

Rates have been on a downward trend since the early 1970s, reflecting a long-term shift in behaviour by couples towards cohabiting or delaying marriage until they are older.

A total of 213,122 heterosexual couples tied the knot in 2019 – down 50% from the peak in 1972 and the lowest number since 1888.

(PA Graphics)

The figures, which have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also show that religious ceremonies accounted for less than one in five (18.7%) of opposite-sex marriages in 2019, again the lowest percentage on record.

Rates for men and women in England and Wales entering into same-sex marriages were unchanged, with 0.5 marriages per 1,000 unmarried men and 0.6 per 1,000 unmarried women.

The number of same-sex marriages was 6,728, down slightly year-on-year from 6,925 in 2018.

Dr James Tucker, head of ONS health and life events analysis, said: “Today’s data show a decline in marriage rates for opposite-sex couples while rates for same-sex couples have remained the same.

“This decline is a likely consequence of increasing numbers of men and women delaying marriage, or couples choosing to live together rather than marry, either as a precursor to marriage or as an alternative.

“Future analysis will show the impact of the pandemic on marriages rates.”

The median average age of men and women tying the knot in an opposite-sex marriage reached a record high in 2019, at 34.3 years for men and 32.3 years for women.

This is up from 31.6 and 29.4 years respectively in 1999, and 23.7 and 21.8 half a century ago in 1969.

The most popular day to get married in 2019 was a Saturday, with August being the most popular month for both opposite-sex and same-sex marriages.

Saturday July 27 was the most popular date of all, with 3,628 marriages taking place.

Over the last two decades, the most popular day to get married was September 1, followed by August 25 and July 28, the ONS found.

Valentine’s Day ranked 49th in popularity, while Christmas Day was in last place.

There has been a long-term fall in the proportion of marriages that are religious ceremonies.

In 1967 they accounted for two-thirds (66%) of all marriages in England and Wales, but by the mid-1970s this had dropped to around a half, remaining roughly level with the proportion of civil ceremonies for almost 20 years.

Since 1992 the percentage of civil ceremonies has increasingly outnumbered its religious equivalent, accounting for 82% of all marriages in 2019.

