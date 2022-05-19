Homes damaged after outbreak of lightning strikes during storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Homes damaged after outbreak of lightning strikes during storms

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 1:13 pm
Lightning flashes over the tower of Westminster Cathedral (Adam Peck/PA)
More than 20,000 lightning strikes were recorded in the UK during the thunderstorms on Wednesday night, with reports of homes being set alight after being struck by lightning, the Met Office has said.

But amid dramatic images circulating on social media, Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said the display was not “record-breaking” because during a storm in June 2012 more than 110,000 strikes were recorded.

The thunderstorms were part of a weather system which has been pushed up from the continent, and came after a spell of above-average temperatures.

The Met Office recorded a high of 27.2C (81F) in Heathrow on Tuesday, with the average May temperature at just 16C.

“Whilst I’m not detracting from last night it was, you know, there were a lot of lightning strikes, but it wasn’t anywhere near the sort of record that we’ve recorded,” she said.

However, the thunderstorms nevertheless caused disruption to aviation and rail travel in the South East.

Ms Maxey added: “As I understand it there were some house fires as well.

“Some homes that were struck by lightning.”

Further thunderstorms are unlikely to reach the UK this week, as the unsettled weather system is expected to remain largely on the continent.

Ms Maxey said: “We’re likely to see more of this continental weather system pushing back into the southeast of the UK tonight.

“But the heaviest of those showers are going to stay on the continent.

“So the thunderstorms are likely to stay further south so they’re not likely to push into the UK.

“Areas like Kent and East Anglia are likely to see the heaviest of showers tonight, but there’s not really a risk of thunderstorms.”

The weekend is set to be cooler, with temperatures “on the lower side of average”, and widespread showers are forecast over the next week.

