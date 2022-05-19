William meets Colombian president after pledge to tackle illegal wildlife trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

William meets Colombian president after pledge to tackle illegal wildlife trade

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 1:25 pm
The Duke of Cambridge during an audience to receive the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, at Kensington Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge during an audience to receive the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque Marquez, at Kensington Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge has held an audience with the President of Colombia.

William’s meeting with Ivan Duque Marquez followed the South American nation becoming the first country in the world to sign up to United for Wildlife’s declaration on tackling illegal wildlife trade.

The duke was pictured listening intently to Mr Duque Marquez as they sat on sofas at William’s Kensington Palace home on Thursday.

Colombia signed the Buckingham Palace Declaration on Earth Day last month.

It was drawn up by United for Wildlife, which was founded by William and the Royal Foundation, with the aim to make it impossible for traffickers to transport, finance or profit from illegal wildlife products.

Featuring 11 commitments, it aims to help the transport industry deal with the problem through a combination of policy and wider co-operation nationally, regionally and internationally.

William has long campaigned against illegal wildlife trade, previously calling organisations to play their part in helping to end the “abhorrent crime” which includes the poaching of elephants for ivory and tigers for their skins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal