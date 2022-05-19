Cody Ackland: Murderer was inspired by US serial killer Ted Bundy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cody Ackland: Murderer was inspired by US serial killer Ted Bundy

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:17 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 2:26 pm
Ted Bundy (Alamy/PA)
The guitarist who snatched 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod at a bus stop had an obsession with murder and serial killers, and one in particular – Ted Bundy.

Cody Ackland snatched Miss McLeod from a bus stop in Leigham, Plymouth in November last year, striking her twice to the head with a claw hammer before bundling her into his car.

He would later bludgeon her to death in a remote car park on Dartmoor.

Three days after the killing Ackland handed himself in, and investigators would find more than three thousand images of the bodies of murder victims, murder weapons and bloodstained clothing.

Ackland had pored over the lives of famous serial killers, but his decision to attack Miss McLeod with a hammer bore a striking resemblance to American murderer Bundy’s modus operandi.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod death
Cody Ackland, in the dock at Plymouth Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Bundy confessed to the murders of 30 women in the across the states of Oregon, Utah, Florida, Colorado, and Idaho, beginning in the 1970s.

The true figure might be much higher.

He would target young women who were usually living independently either in the early stages of their career or as college students.

Bundy would typically approach them in public places and fake a disability in order to get them to assist him with a task, such as lifting something out of his car.

He would batter them unconscious with a hammer or other blunt weapon before moving them to a secret location where he would rape and strangle them.

Often he would return to their bodies, sometimes washing them, putting make-up on them and sexually assaulting their corpses.

In some instances he decapitated the dead bodies and stored the heads in his apartment.

He twice managed to escape jail, and was finally recaptured in February 1978.

Bovisand
Drone view of Bovisand, outside of Plymouth, where Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s body was found (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

Bundy’s case captured the imagination of the US public, and his trial was one of the first to be broadcast live on television.

After a lengthy legal fight and numerous stays, Bundy was finally executed by electric chair in January 1989.

Ann Rule, one of Bundy’s many biographers, described him as: “A sadistic sociopath who took pleasure from another human’s pain and the control he had over his victims, to the point of death and even after.”

Like Bundy, despite turning himself in and confessing his crime, detectives working on the case say Ackland has never shown a shred of remorse for killing Miss McLeod.

