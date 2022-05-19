Madame Tussauds to share its replica dress collection of Queen’s outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Madame Tussauds to share its replica dress collection of Queen’s outfits

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 3:22 pm
Madame Tussauds’ Royal Dress Collection (Madame Tussauds/PA)
Replicas of some of the Queen’s signature outfits over the past 70 years are to be showcased at Madame Tussauds.

The London tourist attraction will be displaying its Royal Dress Collection to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Among the seven archive outfits, which have graced the 24 lifelike wax figures of the Queen made by Tussauds during her reign, will be a copy of a Sir Norman Hartnell gown, as well as a fake Imperial State Crown.

Madame Tussauds Royal Dress Collection
A wax figure of the Queen with some of the outfits (Madame Tussauds/Jonathan Short/PA)

Sir Norman designed the Queen’s Coronation dress and the gown on show is a recreation of one of the monarch’s tour gowns, worn by the Queen for a visit to Nigeria in 1956.

There will also be a depiction of the Queen’s grand Order of the Garter mantle – ceremonial robes which have been used on seven wax figures of the monarch.

Another dress is a richly embroidered French white satin gown from 1956 based on designs worn by the Queen at the Order of the Garter ceremonies.

A striking yellow coat and hat was sewn by the Madame Tussauds London team in 2018 to recreate the style of the Queen’s famous block-colour designs.

Visitors will also be able to examine outfits made especially for the popular museum by royal dressmaker Ian Thomas, who styled the Queen in the 1970s and 1980s.

Madame Tussauds Royal Dress Collection
A copy of a Sir Norman Hartnell gown (Madame Tussauds/Jonathan Short/PA)

They include a 1985 blue and gold topaz gown which was taken on a figure to Buckingham Palace for a viewing by the Queen, a 1979 beaded evening gown and a blue day dress made for Tussauds to mark the 1977 Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Madame Tussauds London’s relationship with the British royal family dates back to Marie Tussaud herself.

“When King George III sat for Marie in 1809 it began a tradition that British monarchs would sit for Madame Tussauds London artists to create their figures.”

Madame Tussauds Royal Dress Collection
Luisa Compobassi putting the final touches to the display of Royal Dress Collection for the Platinum Jubilee (Madame Tussauds/Jonathan Short/PA)

He added: “This is a tradition we are incredibly proud of and it continues to this day with the Queen generously agreeing to seven sittings with our artists during her reign.

“More figures of Queen Elizabeth II have been made than anyone else in Madame Tussauds’ history and with that comes a vast array of stunning outfits from over the years – some of which were even designed and created by the Queen’s dressmakers themselves.”

The Royal Dress Collection will be on display at Madame Tussauds London from May 27 for two weeks.

