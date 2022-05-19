Police release images of man and woman in homophobic attack probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police release images of man and woman in homophobic attack probe

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 2:53 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 3:59 pm
Morgan Fevre was left in hospital after a homophobic attack in Manchester
Police investigating a suspected homophobic assault have released images of a man and woman they want to speak to.

Morgan Fevre, 22, needed an operation after the attack in Manchester in the early hours of April 10 left him with a bleed on the brain, as well as three broken teeth and multiple breaks to his nose, cheekbone and eye socket.

His parents, Paul and Dawn Fevre, rushed from their hometown of Retford in Nottinghamshire to be by his side at Salford Royal.

Morgan Fevre's injuries
Morgan needed an operation after the attack on April 10 (Paul Fevre/PA)

Greater Manchester Police have released the images after reviewing CCTV following the incident in Charlotte Street at about 1.35am.

Detective Constable Lucy Hatton said: “This was an unprovoked attack in the street that the victim can remember very little about.

“Morgan was punched in the head and then fell to the floor, and spent 10 days in hospital being treated for head and face injuries.

Morgan Fevre with his partner Elliot and his dad Paul
Morgan, centre, is being cared for by his partner Elliot, left, and his father Paul, right (Paul Fevre/PA)

“He has now been discharged from hospital but is still suffering from the after-effects of the incident.”

Morgan had been on a night out with friends, with his partner Elliot going home early.

Last month Paul Fevre, 53,  told the PA news agency his son had no memory of the attack but recalled receiving homophobic abuse and negative comments about his sequined jacket before it happened.

CCTV still of a man who police would want to speak to
CCTV still of a man who police would want to speak to (GMP/PA)

He said the assault  had been particularly difficult because his son, a support worker for adults with learning difficulties,  had moved to Manchester because he felt it was a place where his sexuality would not be an issue.

He said: “Morgan would go into town on his own and make new friends while he was out, he’s that kind of chap.

“But now, I went to see him yesterday and he just says, ‘I don’t think I could ever go out again’.”

CCTV still of a woman who police would want to speak to
CCTV still of a woman who police would want to speak to (GMP/PA)

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should call police on a dedicated phone line 0161 856 6049 quoting incident 247 of 10/4/2022.”

Information can also be emailed to 02905@gmp.police.uk or reported online by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk. If you can’t report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Mr Fevre has set up a fundraiser to raise money for his son’s dental work and day-to-day expenses while he is unable to work, which can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/f/9xg6h-please-help-my-son

