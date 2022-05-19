Queen hoping to visit Chelsea Flower Show, Palace says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Queen hoping to visit Chelsea Flower Show, Palace says

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 5:49 pm
The Queen during her visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 (Geoff Pugh/PA)
The Queen during her visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 (Geoff Pugh/PA)

The Queen is hoping to attend the Chelsea Flower Show next week, Buckingham Palace has said.

Members of the royal family will be visiting the event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on Monday May 23, ahead of its official opening the next day.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra are confirmed to be attending.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

It is understood a decision will be taken on the day as to whether the 96-year-old monarch, who has mobility issues, will be able to go.

Earlier this week, she made a surprise appearance to officially open the Elizabeth line at Paddington Station, boosting hopes she will be able to join festivities for the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Members of the royal family traditionally tour the gardens at Chelsea.

Among the displays will be The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Garden, which will feature laser-cut steel silhouettes of the monarch, surrounded by 70 planted terracotta pots, representing each year of her reign.

The RAF Benevolent Fund Garden will hark back to the Battle of Britain in celebration of the support the charity has provided to RAF personnel, veterans and their families for over 100 years.

Chelsea Flower Show 2022
Preparations get under way ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The royals will also be shown The Mind Garden, which provides a colourful place for people to connect and open up.

It will later be transported to a local Mind organisation, providing eco-therapy for those with mental health problems.

The gardening extravaganza is returning to its May dates for the first time since the pandemic.

The Queen has been the Royal Horticultural Society’s royal patron since 1952 and was a regular visitor to the garden show with her parents as a child.

She has attended more than 50 times during her 70-year reign.

