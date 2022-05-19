Preparations under way for Jubilee extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Preparations under way for Jubilee extravaganza

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 5:57 pm
Regent Street with more than 150 Union Jack in place (Matt Alexander/PA)
Regent Street with more than 150 Union Jack in place (Matt Alexander/PA)

Buckingham Palace has posted an image of the behind-the-scenes preparations under way in the run-up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A photograph, taken from the monarch’s official residence with the London skyline in the distance, showed one of the stages under construction around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Tiered seating is already part in place for Party at the Palace pop concert on the evening of June 4.

A tweet on the monarchy’s official account read: “Preparations are well underway.”

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the BBC event with Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra and Diana Ross also set to perform.

Meanwhile, patriotic bunting is up in London’s Regent Street, with more than 150 union flags decorating the West End shopping district.

National celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are taking place on a special extended bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5.

Beginning with Trooping the Colour, a balcony appearance by the royals and the lighting of thousands of beacons across the world on June 2, festivities will continue with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

Platinum Jubilee
Views over Regent Street and St James’s in London (Matt Alexander/PA)

It is hoped the Queen will visit the Epsom Derby on June 4. Revellers will gather for the BBC pop concert in the evening.

The finale on June 5 is a Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London.

Set to be watched by up to a billion across the globe, more than 10,000 people will be involved in staging the £15 million pageant, including more than 6,000 volunteers, performers and key workers and 2,500 members of the public.

A musical tribute led by Ed Sheeran, puppet corgis causing chaos along The Mall and a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen are just some of the acts set to feature.

