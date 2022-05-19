Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

By Press Association
May 19, 2022, 10:36 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 12:34 am
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Yellowknife, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday May 19, 2022.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Yellowknife, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Thursday May 19, 2022.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took part in a “Feeding the Fire Ceremony” as they were welcomed to a remote Canadian outpost on the final day of their tour.

Their visit to the Northwest Territories came after the prince faced calls for the Queen to apologise for the “assimilation and genocide” of Canada’s indigenous residential schoolchildren.

As drums were played Charles and Camilla watched as offerings of tobacco were thrown into a fire pit after they joined leaders and elders from the area in the settlement of Dettah, a thriving First Nations community of a few hundred.

Royal visit to Canada – Day 3
The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to the Dettah community, in Yellowknife, during a three-day trip to Canada with the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Jacob King/PA)

Leaders of First Nations people, a term used to describe Canada’s indigenous communities, had asked Charles about the apology during a Governor General reception on Wednesday.

The prince did not make an admission on behalf of the monarch but instead “acknowledged” the nation’s dark past, First Nations leaders said after meeting the future king.

RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said she did not receive an apology but the future king “acknowledged” failures by Canadian governments in handling the relationship between the Crown and indigenous people which “really meant something”.

She added: “It’s not enough, it’s a first step, we have yet to hear an apology, when the apology happens that again will just be one step on the road to healing for First Nations.“

The couple met a succession of local leaders including two Chiefs for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation – Chief Edward Sangris and Chief Fred Sangris – alongside the Premier of the Northwest Territories, Caroline Cochrane, in Dettah.

Elder Bernadette Martin conducted the ceremony which began with an opening prayer followed by a prayer to the spirits and later Charles sat down with the Yellowknives Dene First Nation leadership.

In a speech during the first day of his tour, Charles pledged to listen and learn from Canadians embarking on a process of reconciliation to “come to terms with the darker and more difficult aspects of the past“.

Canada is dealing with a national scandal stretching back decades that saw thousands of indigenous children die or be abused in the residential school system, with hundreds of human remains discovered last year at former church-run schools.

Before the meeting with the community leaders began Charles and Camilla toured a stall showcasing traditional crafts made from beaver, caribou and moose.

The couple were each presented with a pair moccasins made from moose and Charles said “thank you to the moose”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]