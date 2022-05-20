What the papers say – May 20

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – May 20

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 5:00 am
What the papers say – May 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – May 20 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The papers on Friday are consumed by the long-awaited conclusion of the ‘partygate’ saga.

The Guardian and The Independent say there is “fury” after Prime Minister Boris Johnson received just one fine from the Metropolitan Police’s investigation into lockdown-busting parties at the top of Government during the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph reports Sue Gray, the senior civil servant whose separate report into coronavirus lockdown gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall is expected next week, is demanding for “key players” to be identified after the Met declined to identify anyone in its £460,000 investigation.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to the PM’s comment in December that “no Covid rules (were) broken”, while the Daily Mail (not shown) leads with the investigation being dubbed a “farcical waste of time”.

The i and Daily Express report Tory MPs are now urging Boris Johnson to focus on tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The EU has blocked the UK from an £81 million science project over the ongoing Brexit row regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to the Financial Times.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Star and Metro lead with the winners of the UK’s biggest Lotto jackpot.

And The Times (not shown) reports doctors are to prescribe insomnia sufferers a self-help app instead of a sleeping pill in a “groundbreaking” NHS scheme.

