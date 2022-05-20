Mourners wearing purple pay respects to woman found dead in forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners wearing purple pay respects to woman found dead in forest

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 11:39 am
The coffin for Katie Kenyon is carried into St Leonard’s Church, Padiham, near Burnley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mourners wore purple to celebrate the life of mother-of-two Katie Kenyon at her funeral service.

On Friday, more than 200 people gathered in her home town of Padiham, Lancashire, to pay their respects to Ms Kenyon, 33, whose body was found within the Forest of Bowland a week after she went missing.

Her family asked those attending proceedings at St Leonard’s Church to wear her favourite colour or any colourful.

A carriage, drawn by two white horses adorned with purple plumes, led the cortege to the church.

A horse drawn hearse arrives for the funeral of murdered mother of two Katie Kenyon (Peter Byrne/PA)

On top of the carriage were floral tributes to “Katie” and “Mum”.

Purple balloons were also attached outside the town centre church.

A private burial service was to follow.

A floral tribute reading Mum (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ms Kenyon was last seen at around 9.30am on April 22, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

Police said officers discovered a body on the evening of April 29 in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Ms Kenyon could be.

A 50-year-old Burnley man has appeared in court charged with her murder and faces trial in November.

