Seven treated for breathing problems after incident at Sainsbury’s store

Seven people are being treated for breathing problems after a “hazardous substances incident” at a Sainsbury’s store in the West Midlands.

Emergency services were called to the supermarket in Longbridge, south-west of Birmingham, just before 10am on Friday after people in the store began suffering respiratory problems.

Customers and staff were evacuated from the store, while people were also being cleared from the surrounding area.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We’re currently in attendance at an incident at Sainsbury’s in Longbridge Lane, Longbridge following a call at 9.53am.

“A number of ambulances and specialist resources are on scene treating seven patients who were feeling unwell with minor respiratory problems.

“One patient has since been conveyed to hospital as a precaution. The public are advised to avoid the area whilst emergency services deal with the incident.”

The police urged anyone nearby who was feeling unwell to seek medical advice.

The incident was described on the West Midlands Fire Service’s website as a “hazardous substances” incident.