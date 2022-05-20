Police ‘no further ahead’ in death probe after baby found in canal a year ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police ‘no further ahead’ in death probe after baby found in canal a year ago

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 12:45 pm
Floral tributes left near Rough Wood country park in Walsall, where a dead newborn boy was found in the local canal (PA)
Detectives have said they are “still no further ahead” in their investigation into the death of a newborn whose body was found in a canal one year ago.

West Midlands Police said the baby boy was discovered by a passer-by in Rough Hay Country Park, near Willenhall, Walsall, at around 1pm on May 20 last year.

The force said the infant was likely to have been in the water for “several days” but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Despite “extensive work around familial DNA” and other forensic opportunities, officers are still yet to identify the boy’s parents.

Police said they are “still no further ahead in understanding what happened to him.”

A card and flowers were left at the scene in February but forensic analysis of the card found nothing.

The force are still appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from the homicide team, who is now leading the investigation, said: “This case is really very sad.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to try and find out what happened to this little boy, it’s disappointing we’ve been unable get answers for him to date.

“We’ll always act upon any new information provided to us and have today distributed a further witness appeal in the local area.

“My thoughts are with all concerned and the wider community who I know were deeply distressed by this sad discovery.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has provided us with information so far and assure them that all lines of inquiry have been acted on.”

