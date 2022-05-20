Police investigate altercation between Patrick Vieira and Everton fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Police investigate altercation between Patrick Vieira and Everton fan

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 12:55 pm
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

An altercation between Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira and an Everton fan after a pitch invasion is being investigated by police.

Footage appeared to show the football manager aim a kick at a supporter after he was approached on the pitch at Goodison Park on Thursday following the Toffees’ 3-2 win which secured their Premier League status.

A force spokesman said: “Merseyside Police is investigating an altercation on the pitch at Goodison Park following the Everton v Crystal Palace match on Thursday.

“We are working with Everton FC to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses.

“No formal complaint has been received and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Everton fans celebrate on the pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton fans celebrate on the pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police said four men were arrested and one officer was treated for smoke inhalation as fans ran onto the pitch and set off flares to celebrate Everton’s victory.

Three males were arrested on suspicion of possession of entering or attempting to enter a football ground while in possession of a flare, smoke bomb or firework and will attend for voluntary interview at a later date, the force said.

One male was arrested for a breach of the peace and later de-arrested.

Chief Inspector Andy Rankine said: “We know the joy and relief Everton fans felt as they secured Premier League survival, but we always want fans to enjoy such occasions safely and we will not tolerate anti-social or criminal behaviour under any circumstances.

“We have unfortunately seen a trend develop across the country of supporters setting off pyrotechnics inside football grounds.

“It is illegal to bring them into football grounds for a reason, as flares, smoke bombs and fireworks can pose a serious danger to those who carry them, as well as those around them when they are set off.

“Last night, one officer was treated for smoke inhalation after a pyrotechnic was set off close to his face, and it is completely unacceptable that officers working to keep people safe should be exposed to such dangers.

“Bringing items such as smoke bombs, flares and fireworks could lead to fans being arrested, ejected from the stadium and issued with a football banning order of up to five years, or even jailed.

“We will continue to work with Everton to study CCTV footage to identify those who brought smoke bombs, flares or fireworks into Goodison Park and they will be dealt with robustly by the police, the club and the courts.”

The incident came on the day a Nottingham Forest football fan was jailed for headbutting Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp at Tuesday’s play-off semi-final.

Thursday also saw a pitch invasion during the League Two play-off semi-final at Vale Park, where Port Vale fans charged on to the pitch with video footage appearing to show some throwing punches at Swindon players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal