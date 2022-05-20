Two boys with Ava White on night of killing had ‘Rambo-style knife’, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Two boys with Ava White on night of killing had ‘Rambo-style knife’, court hears

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:28 pm
A person holds the order of service at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral ahead of the funeral of Ava White, 12 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Two boys who were with schoolgirl Ava White on the evening of her death were seen running through the city centre with a “Rambo-style” knife, a court has heard.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims he stabbed 12-year-old Ava in self-defence after an argument about a Snapchat video he filmed of her in Liverpool on November 25 last year.

On Thursday, Nick Johnson QC, defending, told Liverpool Crown Court that the two teenage boys were with Ava and her friends when they had an initial altercation with the defendant in Williamson Square.

The defendant has claimed he heard one of the boys say “delete the f****** video now or I’m going to stab you” and his friend told him he had seen a knife.

The court heard that the two boys had left Ava’s group before the stabbing but then received a telephone call and ran back, the jury heard.

The court was shown a video interview with a man who saw the two teenagers running past him outside the Yates bar.

The witness, who the court heard was not giving evidence in person because of his autism, said: “They ran down from the top of the road.

“They were running down and they were shouting something and I saw the taller one pass the other person a knife.”

When he was asked to describe the weapon, the man said: “It was, like, not a knife you’d see in your kitchen.

“One of the ones from the movies, something like that.

“A Rambo-style knife.”

He said he rang his mother and told her he had seen a criminal.

The man told police he had seen the two teenagers earlier in the evening and thought they were “up to something”.

He said: “There’s something shady about them.

“They were just stood there next to each other, not talking, they had balaclavas on.”

Ava White death
Ava White (Merseyside Police/PA)

Mr Johnson suggested the evidence was “highly significant” and told the jury the prosecution did not want to dispute it.

CCTV of the boys running was shown to the jury.

Mr Johnson read some agreed facts to the jury before closing the defence case.

He told them the defendant had no previous convictions.

The case is due to resume on Monday with closing speeches.

The boy denies murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.

