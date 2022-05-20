Friends to traverse length of UK on seven-person bike in record charity attempt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Friends to traverse length of UK on seven-person bike in record charity attempt

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 1:51 pm
The university friends will attempt to cycle the length of the UK on a seven-seater bike(Cyclists Fighting Cancer)
The university friends will attempt to cycle the length of the UK on a seven-seater bike(Cyclists Fighting Cancer)

A group of university friends will attempt to break the record for cycling the length of the UK on a conference bike while raising thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

The team, nicknamed ‘Magnificent Seven’, will ride from John O’Groats to Land’s End on a seven-seater bike, aiming to do so between May 22 and May 28.

They aim to raise £50,000 for Cyclists Fighting Cancer – a national children’s charity which provides lightweight bikes, tandems and adapted trikes – in the process.

University friends will attempt to cycle the length of the UK on a seven-seater bike
The university friends will attempt to cycle the length of the UK on a seven-seater bike (Cyclists Fighting Cancer)

One of the riders is Jeff Kapp, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2008 and said he cycled throughout his treatment.

“As an ex-elite cyclist there was no way I was going to follow the stock ‘rest and take it easy’ advice,” he said.

“I kept riding all the way through my cancer treatment and I am confident that I came through the other side in a much better way thanks to the exercise.

“Cancer is tough on adults, but so much tougher on kids, so supporting (Cyclists Fighting Cancer) was a natural thing for me to do.”

The group will meet the challenge by riding a 200kg seven-seated bike which averages six miles per hour – six riders will pedal while another steers.

They will do so with 14 core riders – the current record for the distance stands at 28 days, which the ‘Magnificent Seven’ hope to break by three weeks.

Jeff Kapp, one of the members of the group which will cycle from John O'Groats to Land's End
Jeff Kapp, one of the members of the group cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End (Cyclists Fighting Cancer)

Mike Grisenthwaite, founder and CEO at Cyclists Fighting Cancer, said: “We are honoured that team ‘Magnificent Seven’ have chosen to support Cyclists Fighting Cancer in their Guinness World Record attempt.

“John O’Groats to Land’s End is an iconic long-distance cycle ride – and a tough endurance ride even on a standard bike, but it’s an even bigger challenge on a seven-seater conference bike weighing in at 200kg!

“Their wonderful fundraising effort will allow Cyclists Fighting Cancer to support more children and young people living with and beyond cancer across the UK.”

To find out more about the group’s record attempt, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JOGLEbyConferenceBike.

