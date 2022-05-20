Mayor waging ‘war on poisonous air’ with plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mayor waging ‘war on poisonous air’ with plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 2:23 pm
London Mayor Sadiq Khan at City Hall as Transport for London (TfL) launch their consultation on expanding the ULEZ London-wide (Karis Pearson/PA)
London Mayor Sadiq Khan at City Hall as Transport for London (TfL) launch their consultation on expanding the ULEZ London-wide (Karis Pearson/PA)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is waging “war on poisonous air” as he bids to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across London.

Mr Khan is proposing to extend the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London from August 29 next year, and a consultation on the plans has been launched.

Drivers of vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards are charged a daily fee of £12.50 for entering the Ulez.

The mayor’s office estimated an additional 135,000 vehicles would be affected each day if it is expanded as planned.

Northern line Bank branch
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan re-opened the Bank branch of the Northern line at Monument Station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Some critics argue the move would exacerbate financial issues already faced with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking to the PA news agency at City Hall, Mr Khan said: “I’ve got a war on poisonous air. This is a war on climate change, this is a war on congestion to make sure that in London, everybody can breathe clean air.

“We’ve seen the benefits of the world’s first ultra low emission zone in central London and in London, we reduced by almost a half, the toxic air.”

He said the same progress has not been seen in outer London, most notably in areas in the boroughs of Barnet, Bromley, Croydon and Havering, and that almost half of Londoners do not own a car, meaning the need to target climate issues is even more necessary.

Mr Khan’s decision to tackle pollution and climate issues is also a personal one, as he spoke about his experience with asthma.

“I’m somebody, who as an adult, got asthma because of the poor quality of air in our city,” he said.

“Every year, more than 4,000 Londoners die prematurely because of the air. There are children with stunted lungs forever because of the poor quality of air.”

Crossrail
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Andrew Matthews/PA)

City Hall said all Londoners live in areas that breach the World Health Organisation (WHO) target for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, with 500,000 suffering from asthma and a similar number set to develop diseases linked to dirty air over the next 30 years.

Harmful emissions could also cost the NHS and social care £10.4bn if no further action is taken, the mayor’s office added.

However, some politicians have criticised the consultation plans.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, transport minister Andrew Stephenson said Mr Khan “must not punish people who need to use their cars, especially at a time when people are struggling with the cost of living”.

Whether or not a vehicle is liable for the Ulez charge depends on how much nitrogen dioxide (NO2) it emits.

NO2 damages lungs and can exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma and lung and heart disease.

For diesel cars to avoid the charge they must generally have been registered after September 2015, while most petrol models registered from 2005 are exempt.

