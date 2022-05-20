‘Grave concern’ at UK actions on Troubles legacy, says Irish committee chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Grave concern’ at UK actions on Troubles legacy, says Irish committee chairman

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 3:19 pm
Fergus O’Dowd was highly critical of UK moves to take unilateral action (Niall Carson/PA)
The chairman of an Irish parliamentary committee on the Good Friday Agreement has expressed his “grave concern” at UK Government moves to tackle the legacy of the Troubles.

The UK Government has said that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill aims to provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

As part of the plan, immunity will be offered to those who are deemed to have co-operated with an information retrieval body.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) will be headed by a judge.

The Bill would also stop future inquests and civil actions related to the Troubles, however it does not fully close the door to criminal prosecutions.

The proposed legislation has been widely criticised by Northern Irish political parties, as well as victims’ campaigners and the Irish Government.

British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference meeting in Dublin
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is piloting the Bill through Parliament (Brian Lawless/PA)

Fergus O’Dowd, chairman of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, said: “While it will take some time to analyse the implications of the Bill in full, I would like to express my grave concern at the UK Government’s decision to act unilaterally on this highly sensitive issue.”

“The Oireachtas Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement has met in recent months with a wide range victims groups. We have heard, loud and clear, their urgent need for justice and accountability in addressing the legacy of the past.

“I call on the UK Government to work together with the Irish Government, as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, to ensure that all efforts to address the legacy of the Troubles have the needs of victims and survivors at the centre.

“The Oireachtas Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement stands ready to support efforts to reach consensus, to build trust and recommit to a spirit of reconciliation.

“The Committee will continue to assess the UK Government’s proposals and will respond further when our analysis is complete.”

