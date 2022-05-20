Man cleared of killing father of four in park in case of ‘mistaken identity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man cleared of killing father of four in park in case of ‘mistaken identity’

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 4:03 pm
Dean Edwards was killed in July 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Dean Edwards was killed in July 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has been cleared of shooting a father of four dead in a case of “mistaken identity”.

Dean Edwards, 43, suffered “catastrophic injuries” after being shot once through the back of the head as he walked through Betts Park in Penge, south-east London, in the early hours of July 12 2020.

Taylor Purdy, 26, of Dulwich, south-east London, had denied any involvement in the murder and said he had no issue with anyone from the area.

A jury at the Old Bailey found him not guilty of the charge.

Previously, prosecutor Julian Evans QC had said: “Given the circumstances in which Dean Edwards met his death – shot once to the back of his head as he walked through Betts Park on his own, late at night – there can be no doubt, say the prosecution, that he was murdered.

“The shooting involved the deliberate, targeted discharge of a firearm at an unarmed man from behind. It was effectively an execution killing.”

Dean Edwards death
CCTV of Dean Edwards walking towards Betts Park just before he was shot (Met Police/PA)

It appeared the shooting “was not the result of him being specifically targeted”, Mr Evans said.

He added: “Tragically, it would appear that Mr Edwards was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Mr Edwards had been at a pub and was walking alone towards Anerley Station when he was shot with a self-loading pistol, jurors heard.

A 9mm cartridge case was found close to the body just off a path and a fired 9mm bullet was retrieved during the post-mortem examination.

During his police interview, Mr Purdy denied any involvement in the shooting and denied being a man in CCTV in the vicinity of Betts Park.

Mr Purdy said he did not know Mr Edwards and he was not in Betts Park on the night of the murder.

He said he may have been out with friends that night in a car.

Mr Purdy said he did not know why a cigarette butt bearing his DNA had been found in the area.

Mr Edwards’ family appeared distraught after the jury delivered its not guilty verdict on Friday afternoon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal