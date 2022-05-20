John Shuttleworth gig in Peak District cave halted after fan is trapped in tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Shuttleworth gig in Peak District cave halted after fan is trapped in tree

May 20, 2022, 6:48 pm
The view from the summit of Mam Tor, in the Peak District, Derbyshire. Picture date: Monday August 9, 2021.

A comedy gig in a Peak District cave had to be abandoned on Thursday night after a concert-goer got trapped in a tree on his way to the venue prompting a rescue operation.

The man had been walking to the John Shuttleworth performance at Peak Cavern – also known as “Devil’s Arse” – in Castleton when he slipped and fell from a footpath above into the cave.

He managed to catch hold of a tree to break his fall on the way down, narrowly avoiding a 100ft drop to the cavern floor.

In a Facebook post, Edale Mountain Rescue Team said the concert had to be cancelled and the area evacuated due to the danger of rocks being dislodged on to the concert-goers below.

The man then had to be hoisted into a rescue harness and hauled back up to the crag top, where he was handed over to a paramedic for assessment.

The rescue team said in its post: “(The man) came into extreme difficulties and slipped, just managing to catch a tree to arrest his fall, inches from a 100ft drop to the cavern floor.

“Team members made their way to the top and quickly rigged up a technical rope rescue system. Once this was all in place, a team member was lowered down to the gentleman’s position, where he was secured into a rescue nappy,” it added.

“The team hauled both the rescuer and the gentleman back up to the crag top, where he was handed over to an HART paramedic for further assessment.

“The gentleman did not need further hospital treatment and was given a lift back to his accommodation by a team member.”

The operation lasted from around 9pm until 11.17pm and the man was found to have suffered only minor injuries, including a cut and some bruising near one eye.

Shuttleworth – real name Graham Fellows – later tweeted he was “delighted” that the gig-goer was “safe and well” and joked he would have to write a song about the incident to perform at a rescheduled concert.

“The man who was clinging to the cliff – an incident which ended tonight’s show prematurely – is safe and now in an ambulance (so I have been told) We wish him well, and to my lovely Peak Cavern audience – thank you for evacuating so swiftly, and see you soon for the 2nd half!” he said.

