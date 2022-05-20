Veteran amputee completes 2,000km charity cycle across the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Veteran amputee completes 2,000km charity cycle across the UK

By Press Association
May 20, 2022, 7:39 pm
Amputee and Cornwall native Stuart Croxford has completed his gruelling 2000km charity cycle the length of the UK. (Stuart Croxford/PA)
A veteran amputee has completed a 2,000km cycle ride, covering the length of the UK, to raise money for charity.

Stuart Croxford, from Cornwall, had his right leg amputated in 2014 after he was injured in an explosion in Afghanistan.

The former Captain of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment began his challenge on May 9, starting at Land’s End, Cornwall, and spent 10 days cycling up to 20 hours a day to reach John o’ Groats in Scotland along a route known as the GB DIVIDE.

“The GB DIVIDE definitely isn’t for the faint of heart – from the relentless weather, steep inclines and washed-out trails, it takes a toll on your body and bike, ” Mr Croxford said.

“Now imagine doing that on four hours’ sleep a night.

“The cycle has been a huge test of physical and mental endurance. At times it has involved sleeping out under the stars. Despite severe exhaustion at times, I kept pushing through, knowing we are raising funds for a fantastic charity.”

The ride has so far raised just short of £5,000 for Blesma, a charity which provides support to former members of the armed forces who have lost limbs.

Stuart Croxford charity cycle
Stuart Croxford cycled up to 20 hours a day on the ride (Stuart Croxford/PA)

Mr Croxford hopes to push that figure close to £50,000.

During his mammoth cycle, he rode through some of the country’s most picturesque and challenging landscapes, including Exmoor National Park, the Quantock Hills, the Brecon Beacons and the Yorkshire Dales.

He was joined for part of the journey by triple Paralympic medallist Jaco van Gass.

Mr Croxford initially sustained severe injuries to his feet in an explosion in 2012, then had his right leg amputated below the knee following an accident in 2014.

He went on to run the London Marathon, complete an Ironman Triathlon and take on numerous cycling challenges.

He became a trustee of Blesma since 2020.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuartcroxford

