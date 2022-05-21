Coronation Street: Martyn Hett and Arena victims ‘always in our thoughts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Coronation Street: Martyn Hett and Arena victims ‘always in our thoughts’

By Press Association
May 21, 2022, 2:52 am
Coronation Street has paid tribute to the show’s late superfan Martyn Hett and the other victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, saying they are ‘always in our thoughts’ ahead of the terror attack’s fifth anniversary (Peter Byrne/PA)
Coronation Street has paid tribute to the show’s late superfan Martyn Hett and the other victims of the Manchester Arena bombing, saying they are “always in our thoughts” ahead of the terror attack’s fifth anniversary.

The 29-year-old had been at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017 when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a device which killed Martyn and 21 other people.

During Friday’s ITV show, rivals Gail Platt and Eileen Grimshaw each carry a bouquet of flowers as they approach a memorial bench in a community garden installed in 2018 at the soap’s home in Trafford.

Gail remarks “It’s a lovely bench, isn’t it?”, to which Eileen replies: “‘Tis, it’s just a crying shame it even has to be here.”

A plaque then shows on screen, stating: “For Martyn and all those who lost their lives on the 22nd of May 2017. We stand together.”

“(It) could have been any one of us, couldn’t it? Any one of us from this street” Gail says, with Eileen responding: “Our kids, grandkids.”

Martyn Hett
Martyn was a huge fan of Corrie and even had a tattoo of one of its characters (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Gail then says: “They went out for a concert, and they never came back. Our Lily loves Ariana Grande.”

“Oh, don’t Gail. It doesn’t bear thinking about,” Eileen says, before adding: “Look at us two being civil with each other.”

Gail smiles and replies: “Yeah, well… Some things are bigger than you and me, Eileen.”

Eileen agrees and, at Gail’s urging, the pair place their bouquets on the bench together.

A clip of the scene was shared by the show’s Twitter account with the caption “Always in our thoughts”.

Paul Hett, father of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett, reads from sheets
Paul Hett said his ‘world fell apart’ when he realised his son was missing following the attack (Jacob King/PA)

Martyn was known as a Corrie superfan who regularly produced online videos related to the programme.

He also had a tattoo of former show character Deirdre Barlow on his leg and appeared on Channel 4’s Couples Come Dine with Me with his partner in 2014.

Martyn’s mother Figen Murray tweeted in reaction to the Corrie tribute: “That was so lovely and kind of @itvcorrie to do this for our loves ones!”

“So grateful to the team at @itvcorrie – a massive Thank You,” she added in a later post.

It comes after Martyn’s father Paul Hett last month told ITV documentary Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing that his “world fell apart” when he discovered his son was missing after the attack.

A public inquiry into the bombing which also injured 1,017 people adjourned in March, with two reports on its background, including the radicalisation of Manchester-born Abedia, due to be published later this year.

