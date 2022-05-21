Royal family ‘providing accommodation to Ukrainian refugee families’ By Press Association May 21, 2022, 5:36 am The royal family are reportedly providing accommodation to Ukrainian families who have been forced to flee their homeland (Jonathan Brady/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Charles and Camilla meet members of Ukrainian community on Canada tour Charles and Camilla celebrate Canada’s culture during tour of country Charles and Camilla urged to address Canada’s treatment of First Nations people Charles to ‘highlight Queen’s affection for Canada and its people’ during trip