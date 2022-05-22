Heinz honours Spaghetti Junction’s 50th anniversary with limited edition pasta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Heinz honours Spaghetti Junction’s 50th anniversary with limited edition pasta

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham as it was 50 years ago (PA)
Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham as it was 50 years ago (PA)

Fans of Birmingham’s Spaghetti Junction are being offered the chance to snap up a limited edition tin of pasta created to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Highways England has welcomed Heinz’s decision to produce 500 Spaghetti Junction cans, being sold online from Monday, as a “fitting tribute” to the infamous motorway interchange.

Tuesday marks 50 years to the day since the landmark structure opened to drivers on May 24 1972 – described by the then Environment Minister as the “most exciting day in the history of the road system in this country”.

Spaghetti Junction Spaghetti
The label on Spaghetti Junction spaghetti is based on the interchange as seen from the air (Heinz/PA)

The limited edition cans feature a bespoke label, with spaghetti strands depicting the M6 and A38(M) north of Birmingham city centre.

The £1.50 tributes are being made available via the Heinz to Home site and are expected to sell out quickly.

Officially known as the Gravelly Hill Interchange, the multi-level junction was given its nickname after a Birmingham Evening Mail reporter described its lay-out as a “cross between a plate of spaghetti and an unsuccessful attempt at a Staffordshire knot”.

National Highways customer service director Melanie Clarke said: “It’s a fitting tribute to see Spaghetti Junction immortalised in – of course – a tin of spaghetti.

“It goes to show the enduring appeal of the road 50 years on since it first opened to traffic.

“The structure is a real feat of engineering and it’s an iconic part of England’s motorway network which, from the moment it first opened, really captured the imagination of the public and motorists.”

The junction, which took four years to build, is used by around 220,000 vehicles per day.

Its complicated appearance from the air has previously served as an inspiration for vestments worn by clergy in Birmingham, as well as jigsaws and art deco posters.

In 2018, Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell marked the 50th anniversary of the start of construction work on Spaghetti Junction by creating a dish called Truffled A38.

Gina Cock, of Heinz Pasta, said: “We love to bring smiles to mealtimes and when we heard it was the 50th anniversary of Spaghetti Junction this year, we couldn’t resist designing this playful limited edition can to celebrate.

“We think that Spaghetti Junction is as iconic as our very own tinned spaghetti, so it was only right that they joined forces on such a special anniversary.”

