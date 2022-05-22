William’s 40th birthday to be marked with £5 coin featuring his portrait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
William’s 40th birthday to be marked with £5 coin featuring his portrait

By Press Association
May 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Thomas Docherty with the 40th birthday coin (Royal Mint/PA)
Thomas Docherty with the 40th birthday coin (Royal Mint/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge’s 40th birthday will be celebrated with a £5 coin featuring his portrait, the Royal Mint said.

The UK’s official coin producer has unveiled the coin ahead of William’s milestone birthday on June 21.

It is the first time the duke, who is second in line to the throne, will appear alone on an official coin struck by the Royal Mint.

The coin, created by designer and engraver Thomas T Docherty, features his portrait set amid his royal cypher – his initial W – and the number 40.

Thomas Docherty designing the 40th birthday coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II’s image, designed by Jody Clark, will be struck on the other side of the coin.

There will also be an inscription on the edge reading: “HRH The Duke of Cambridge”.

Alongside the new £5 coin, a limited edition two-coin set will be released, featuring a 0.25oz gold celebration coin and a 1982 sovereign coin – the year the duke was born.

The collection will also include a limited edition coin made of 5oz of fine gold quality to mark the special occasion, with laser technology creating a “high relief finish”, giving William’s portrait an enhanced 3D appearance.

Clare Maclennan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “The elegant design features a portrait of HRH alongside his royal cypher and the number 40, which pays homage to the maturity and grace of the prince who has become a senior member of the royal family, a devoted husband and a loving father of three, through the eyes of the world.

“Marking this extra special occasion, we have also struck a limited edition gold coin made with 5oz of fine gold and struck in high relief to elevate the artistry of the design.

“Our limited edition precious metal coins combine fine craftsmanship and rarity, making them an attractive keepsake for collectors and investors.”

Thomas Docherty with the 40th birthday coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Speaking of the design, Mr Docherty said: “The design strikes a balance between the fresh energy of His Royal Highness being a young dad with the ceremonial nature of his royal position.

“A three-quarter angle of the portrait creates a more dynamic portrait rather than a traditional side-on profile.

“I used certain clay sculpting techniques on a digital platform to achieve the style needed for the design, to translate effectively from two to three dimensions.

“Using technology, we can now produce designs and sculptures with better efficiency compared to when I began my career 17 years ago.

“There’s a high level of skills and craftsmanship needed to sculpt designs – the tools are different but the principles remain the same.”

